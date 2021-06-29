40-year-old man arrested at Roaring Springs for grabbing teen girl in pool, police say

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly grabbing a girl at Roaring Springs Water Park. Idaho Statesman file

A Boise man was arrested Sunday for allegedly clutching a 15-year-old girl repeatedly and pulling her toward him at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian, according to authorities.

The suspect, 40-year-old David Calhoun, was arrested at the popular park on Overland Road after the teenager told police that he “grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her towards him multiple times,” Stephany Galbreaith, a spokesperson for the city of Meridian, told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

The man, who police say was unknown to the victim, was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery, Galbreaith said. She said the investigation is ongoing.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Roaring Springs, Tiffany Quilici, wrote that a man “allegedly engag(ed) in inappropriate behavior with a minor female” at the wave pool. After the incident, Quilici said the girl called her mother and they reported it to management, who called the Meridian Police Department.

“The investigation is now in the hands of Meridian police and Roaring Springs will cooperate fully,” Quilici said. “Roaring Springs does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal behavior of any kind and puts the safety and security of its guests first.”