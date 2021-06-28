Idaho man fled after allegedly killing his wife in Wilder in 2015. Now he’s in custody

Amparo Godinez Sanchez celebrated her 39th birthday with a flaming dessert. She went to Las Vegas with several of her friends. Provided by Judy Diaz

After a multiyear search, authorities have arrested a former Idaho man accused of killing his wife in Canyon County in 2015.

Erasmo Diaz was arrested in Mexico on Saturday by Mexico Federal Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a news release from Canyon County.

The arrest ends a six-year manhunt. Diaz has been wanted since the June 11, 2015, killing of 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez in Wilder. Police say Diaz shot Godinez in front of their children.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon in Caldwell to give further detail on Diaz’s arrest. Brent Bunn, U.S. marshal for the District of Idaho, will attend as well.

According to Statesman archives, Diaz fled the state after his wife’s death and abandoned his car roughly 12 miles away in Adrian, Oregon. Police have actively sought Diaz since — a warrant for his arrest in the killing was issued in 2015.

In 2016, Godinez’s children described her to the Statesman as a kind, humble person who was always willing to help others. She was the heart of their family, and her children described their worry over Diaz being on the run.

“I don’t really think we’ve been given that chance to really grieve for her because, right now, we’re so afraid that he is still out there,” said Laura Diaz in 2016.

Laura and her sister, Judy Diaz, have become advocates for survivors of domestic violence.

After hearing the family’s story, Democratic Rep. Melissa Wintrow proposed a bill in 2018 that would block anyone convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against a spouse or partner from owning guns for two years. The proposed bill would have reflected a federal law.

However, the bill failed to pass the Republican-dominated Idaho House.

Erasmo Diaz had a history of violence against his family before his wife’s killing. After assaulting Godinez in 2008 — he hit her during an argument and threatened to shoot members of his family — Erasmo Diaz pleaded three felony charges down to misdemeanors.

After serving a 90-day jail sentence and completing a year of probation, he successfully petitioned the court to regain control of three handguns that were seized after his arrest. Because Idaho did not have a law in place, Erasmo Diaz was able to get the guns back.