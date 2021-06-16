Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrests Boise man on child porn charge

A Boise man was charged by the Idaho Attorney General’s office on Wednesday with alleged possession of child pornography. kgreen@idahostatesman.com

A Boise man has been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography, the Idaho attorney general’s office says.

Chad J. Longley, 42, was arrested Monday, June 14, and charged Wednesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Idaho for possession of child pornography, according to a news release. The U.S. attorney’s office will prosecute the case.

“A complaint is a means of charging a person with criminal activity,” the release said. “It is not evidence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

The attorney general’s office asks that anyone with information about exploited children contact police or the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force at 208-947-8700.

Boise police assisted the attorney general’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit with the arrest.