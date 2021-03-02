Idaho district judge sentences Boise man to 15 years for sex crimes against Oregon girl

Getty Images/Creatas RF

Robert William Havery, 40, of Boise, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a pair of child sex crimes.

Havery was arrested and charged in December 2019 with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and receipt of child pornography, according to a news release Tuesday from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty last June.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Havery to the federal prison term and also ordered him to serve five years of supervised release afterward. Havery will have to register as a sex offender.

Havery started communicating online and via text message with a then-14-year-old girl living in Junction City, Oregon, in December 2016, according to court records. Authorities said his communications were sexual in nature and he expressed his attraction to the minor, as well as a desire to meet her. Havery also had the minor send him images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Havery drove to Oregon, picked up the minor and drove her to his Boise home. The news release said that on Dec. 10, the Boise Police Department learned that the girl was missing and might be with Havery. Officers went to his home and discovered the victim in Havery’s bed.

The case was investigated by the FBI and BPD. It was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse, the release said. For more information, visit www.justice.gov/psc.