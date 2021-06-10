Three years after deadly Boise stabbing rampage, Timmy Kinner is sentenced to life

Timmy Kinner appears in an Ada County courtroom Thursday in Boise to be sentenced for the stabbing spree he went on at a child’s birthday party in 2018. He killed the girl who was celebrating her birthday. Boise State Public Radio pool ph

After five hours of emotional testimony and a tense court hearing Thursday — which included a victim’s mother needing to be restrained — the man who killed a child at her birthday party in Boise as part of a stabbing rampage learned his fate.

Nearly three years after he stabbed nine people and killed 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, Timmy Kinner Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as a judge handed down two consecutive life sentences for murder and aggravated battery.

Kinner, 33, was dressed in a white polo shirt with dark pants and a rosary around his neck as he entered an Ada County courtroom Thursday morning. Near the end of the hearing, he addressed the court, something he said he’s looked forward to doing. He repeatedly said that he never meant to hurt people.

“I hate that this situation occurred,” Kinner said. “I’m so sorry for the pain I’ve caused.”

While prosecutors were describing his brutal stabbing of Ruya, the girl’s mother, Bifituu Kadir, threw a metal water bottle at Kinner and rushed toward him, causing deputies and court marshals to restrain her. She was taken out of the courtroom while calling out, “Ruya, Ruya, Ruya!”

The incident caused a brief recess. Once the hearing reconvened, 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin told the court that Kadir and other family members would watch the remainder of the hearing from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Baskin asked Kinner whether he was struck by the water bottle, to which he replied, “thankfully, no.” Kadir has lashed out at Kinner before, yelling and asking why he killed her daughter during a hearing in August 2018.

David Smethers, a defense attorney, told the court that Kinner committed the crime while in the middle of a psychotic episode, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Though he asked for concurrent sentences, Smethers acknowledged that there was not really an outcome other than life in prison.

Baskin said she didn’t believe Kinner could be released back into society safely at any point, referencing his inconsistent management of his mental health. She ultimately opted to abide by a plea agreement the defense had struck with prosecutors, meaning Kinner will spend his life behind bars.

On March 30, Kinner pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon in the attack. After he was arrested and charged, Kinner faced the death penalty, but following his guilty pleas in March, prosecutors said in court filings that they would not pursue capital punishment.

The rampage took place on June 30, 2018, at an apartment complex just off State Street, on Wylie Lane, that was home to many refugees who had escaped violence in their home countries before coming to Idaho. Kinner had been staying there with a resident.

Kinner was ruled incompetent to stand trial on different occasions after his arrest. His competency was later restored and he was deemed able to proceed to trial. Kinner pleaded guilty on March 30.

Kinner mostly has been held in the Ada County Jail since his arrest in 2018, with the exception of a stay in a state prison to help with mental health treatment. He will be transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction to serve his sentence.