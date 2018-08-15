After hearing, mother of 3-year-old victim shouts at defendant in Boise mass stabbing

As Timmy Earl Kinner, Jr. was being escorted out of a courtroom at the Ada County Courthouse Wednesday morning, the mother of one of six children he’s accused of stabbing on June 30 asked him why he killed her 3-year-old daughter.
“Why? Why? Why?,” Bifituu Kadir shouted as those around her ushered her out. She sobbed on a courthouse hallway floor, as supporters tried to comfort her. Her daughter, Ruya Kadir, died two days after being stabbed during her birthday party at the Wylie Street Station Apartments.
Last week, a grand jury indicted Kinner on 13 charges: first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ruya Kadir, eight counts of aggravated battery in the alleged stabbing of eight others, one count of burglary for allegedly entering an apartment with the intent to commit aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and a deadly weapon enhancement..
At least 50 people attended Kinner’s district court arraignment Wednesday. His attorneys requested two more weeks before entering pleas to the charges.
Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin granted the request for the additional time. His plea hearing is now scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28. His bond will also be discussed that day.
An additional hearing will be held Thursday for the judge to hear other motions in the case.
Baskin prohibited TV cameras at the hearing but allowed still photography, “only as long as taking of the photos is not disruptive to the court proceedings.”
At an earlier court hearing, Kinner called it “sabotage” when Magistrate Judge Michael Oths denied his attorneys’ motion to ban all cameras from the courtroom.
In court on Wednesday, Judge Baskin outlined the charges and, for the first time, made public the nature of all of the victims’ injuries.
All of the nine stabbing victims were refugees, including six children.
Investigators say Kinner, a 30-year-old homeless, convicted felon with a criminal record in Utah and Tennessee, retaliated against residents of the Wylie Street Station Apartments after he was asked to leave the apartment where he was allowed to stay for a short time.
Kinner has said in court he wants represent himself, but right now he has three attorneys from the Ada County Public Defender’s Office. They are: David Smethers, Brian Marx and Daniel Lorello.
Kinner sent a note summoning an “investigator” to the Ada County Jail on July 20.
Police responded to the jail but Kinner’s attorneys intervened after they were notified by prosecutors. The public defenders said one Boise police officer violated Kinner’s constitutional rights when, as they were leaving, he encouraged Kinner, who had invoked his Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights, to contact police to tell his side of the story.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts has 60 days from the time a plea is entered to determine if her office will seek the death penalty.
