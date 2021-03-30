Boise mass stabbing suspect Kinner pleads guilty to 2018 murder of 3-year-old girl

Timmy Kinner, 30, opted to “stand silent” at a plea hearing to one homicide and multiple assault charges in 4th District Court on Aug. 28, 2018, at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Kinner is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl at her birthday party in June 2018, and attacking eight others with a knife. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Timmy Kinner, a man arrested in 2018 after a mass stabbing in Boise that killed a 3-year-old girl at her birthday party, has pleaded guilty to the crimes.

According to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinner pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon. The pleas were part of a stipulated plea agreement.

Kinner faced a potential death sentence after he was arrested for stabbing and killing 3-year-old Ruya Kadir during the child’s birthday party on June 30, 2018. Eight other people were wounded during the attack. Since his arrest, Kinner’s mental status has been the subject of several court hearings, as he was ruled incompetent to stand trial for several months after his arrest. He was declared mentally fit to stand trial in October 2019.

Kinner was slated for a jury trial in September that would last eight weeks.

His next court appearance will be for his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 10 in an Ada County courtroom.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.