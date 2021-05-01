2 men accused of murder in shooting near Boise State campus face new charges

A man was shot and killed March 15 in the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive near the Boise State University campus. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Two Ada County men accused of first-degree murder after a shooting near the Boise State campus are now facing additional charges.

Ada County prosecutors have filed new charges againstMatthew Crawford, of Boise, and Devounte Mosley, of Eagle. The additional charges were filed on the same day of a preliminary hearing for the two.

Both were initially charged with first-degree murder after the March 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Guy Lopez II just feet from Boise State University. At the time of his arrest, Mosley was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, as he has a prior felony conviction.

Now each faces another felony: conspiracy to commit a robbery. Crawford was also charged with a felony count of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

In amended complaints filed Monday, prosecutors allege that Crawford used another person, who was not identified in the complaint, to tell Lopez via messages that Crawford was on his way to Chrisway Drive. Prosecutors allege that Crawford later ordered the unidentified person to delete the messages.

Crawford and Mosley allegedly intended to rob Lopez of money and drugs. The three met in the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive around 11:30 p.m. on March 15 when a fight occurred. Police say Crawford fired several gunshots at Lopez before Crawford and Mosley fled. Lopez also had a gun and fired it. Police later found a gun where Lopez fell.

During a March 17 hearing, Deputy Ada County Prosecutor Kendal McDevitt alleged that Crawford told police: “He (Lopez) pulled a gun on me.”

Crawford and Mosley were arrested a short time later after police pursued their vehicle. A shotgun, which allegedly belonged to Mosley, was found in the car. Charging documents say Crawford was also in possession of a gun.

The two were booked into the Ada County Jail, where they remained in custody Friday without bail. Their next court appearances are set for May 19 for entry-of-plea hearings.