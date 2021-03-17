‘He pulled a gun on me’: Court hearing details what led to fatal shooting near Boise State

The two men charged in the shooting near Boise State’s campus are being held in jail until their preliminary hearing. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The two men accused of murder near the Boise State University campus were being held in jail Wednesday without bond after prosecutors said in an arraignment hearing that the men were involved in a robbery gone wrong.

Ada County Court Judge Daniel Steckel declined to offer bail terms to defendants Matthew Crawford, 22 of Boise, and Devoune Mosley, 23 of Eagle, roommates who are charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutor Kendal McDevitt alleged that Mosley and Crawford planned to rob the victim, 24-year-old Guy Lopez II of Boise, of money and narcotics while meeting him late Monday night.

At least three guns have been tied to the meeting, according to McDevitt. A gun was recovered by police near where Lopez fell. A shotgun was found in the vehicle the two men are thought to have been driving. A 9-millimeter gun was found on Crawford’s person.

Police allege that Mosley and Crawford planned to lure Lopez into a vehicle and rob him. But, Crawford told police, when the men met on the street around 11:30 p.m., Lopez also had a gun. Crawford fired several rounds at Lopez and fled, according to the account given by McDevitt. Lopez also fired during the altercation, Crawford told police.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive, just off the grounds of Boise State’s campus, resulting in a temporary shelter-in-place order from the university. Neither the victim nor those charged are Boise State students or employees, according to the university.

After being alerted to the gunfire, police officers noticed a white vehicle traveling near Shoreline Drive without its headlights on. When police pursued the vehicle, it accelerated and drove to the nearby Symposium bar on Fletcher Street, where officers found the vehicle with a shotgun in it and saw a man running from the scene.

Following a foot pursuit, police arrested Crawford, who told officers: “He pulled a gun on me. I got so (expletive) scared I didn’t know what to do,” according to McDevitt.

Mosley was detained on foot near the 3000 block of West Main Street, according to police.

Crawford is the starting quarterback for a local semi-pro football team and played football at Timberline High School, according to his attorney, Mark Manweiler.

“At the very least, Mr. Crawford came to a gunfight with a loaded gun,” Steckel said.

Crawford and Mosley will appear before Judge Kira Lynn Dale on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.