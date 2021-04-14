Ada County coroner identifies Idaho man shot, killed by Garden City police

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Idaho man shot and killed by Garden City police on Tuesday.

Thomas Bunde, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. Bunde’s cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds to his torso.

Garden City officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of North Quinella Street after receiving a call of a domestic disturbance. After three officers arrived, police allege that Bunde walked out of the home and pointed a gun at officers while threatening police.

Garden City police say two of the officers then fired at Bunde. Paramedics arrived soon after, but Bunde was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Police Chief Rick Allen said in a release Tuesday that officers’ body cameras were recording at the time of the shooting, and investigators have video and audio of the shooting at different angles. Allen said those recordings will not be made available until the release is approved by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting was still under investigation Wednesday by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. The investigation was being led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is the fifth fatal police shooting in Idaho so far this year. Idaho had at least six fatal police shootings in 2020.