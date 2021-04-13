Idaho man killed in Washington County shooting, suspect claims self-defense

Getty Images

A weekend shooting in Midvale left a 43-year-old man dead, and the suspect is claiming self-defense, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Banning was found dead by police on Sunday evening on South School Road, according to a news release on Tuesday. The release indicated that both parties were armed during a “confrontation.”

A suspect, Terry Ash, 41, was arrested and later released after claiming he acted in self-defense, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We know he was the one that shot and he admits that,” Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas said in a phone interview. “So have to wade through that to get some more evidence to either prove or disprove that.”

The shooting is under investigation, so authorities are not releasing more information at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said.