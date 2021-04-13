Idaho police shoot, kill man after call to Garden City home. Here’s what we know.

Two members of the Garden City Police Department shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the department.

Around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, three Garden City officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 5100 block of N. Quinella Street in Garden City. Shortly after arriving, police say a 58-year-old white man walked out of a home and allegedly pointed a handgun at police and threatened the officers.

Two officers pulled their own handguns and fired at the man, according to the news release. Though police called for paramedics and began life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

With the shooting, the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force was activated, which consists of police investigators from agencies throughout the county. Additionally, Garden City police will conduct an internal investigation regarding the shooting and review its own policies and procedure.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the shooting.

In the news release, Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said body-worn cameras were recording at the time of the shooting, and investigators have video and audio of the shooting through different perspectives.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, a standard practice for Garden City and many police departments in Idaho.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent’s family as well as our officers and their families,” Allen said in the release. “… This incident will a leave a void in a family and will change the lives of the officers forever.”

The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased man’s identity after family has been notified and an autopsy is performed.