Victim of suspected homicide in Southwest Idaho identified as Canyon County man

The victim of a suspected homicide in Caldwell has been identified, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Griffin Jacobs, 41, of Caldwell, was discovered by sheriff’s deputies after they arrived at the 19000 block of Wagner Road early Friday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

By late Friday evening, officers had detained a suspect who was being interviewed by detectives, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect and did not offer additional details about the incident.

According to the release, “Sheriff Kieran Donahue advises that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”