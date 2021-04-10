Victim in hospital after early morning stabbing in South Boise. Suspect not in custody

One victim has been hospitalized. Getty Images

Police responded to a stabbing near Manitou Park in South Boise early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department, and the suspect has not been apprehended.

One victim with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital shortly after 7 a.m., police said.

“Officers have identified a suspect at the location and are working on making contact with that person,” according to the tweet. “Officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.”

The stabbing took place in the 1600 block of Federal Way, according to police.