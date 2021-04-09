Canyon County deputies investigating death as possible homicide west of Caldwell

Authorities in Canyon County are at the scene of what they think might be a homicide west of Caldwell.

At around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Canyon County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Wagner Road and found a deceased man on property there, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

As of Friday afternoon, deputies are investigating the man’s death as a homicide, though the Sheriff’s Office did not offer additional details.

Crime scene investigators and deputies were still at the scene as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, the release said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.