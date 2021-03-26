Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in armed robbery of northwest Boise store

Getty Images

Boise police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a northwest Boise store earlier this month, according to a news release.

Benjamin Mcconkey, 18, of Meridian, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Boise Police Department said in the release.

Police say that Mcconkey entered a store near W. State Street and N. Horseshoe Bend Road early on March 12 wearing yellow sunglasses and a green face mask. He demanded money from the store’s clerk at gunpoint, according to the release.

Police say he assaulted the employee, causing minor injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Mcconkey was arrested without incident on Friday and booked into the Ada County Jail. He has previously been charged with burglary and petit theft, according to Ada County court records.

In Idaho, a robbery conviction is punishable by a minimum of five years in prison.