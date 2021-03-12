Boise man guilty of lewd conduct with child, faces prison term of up to life

An Idaho jury has found a Boise man guilty of sexually abusing a child in 2018, and he could be sentenced to as much as life in prison.

William Parsons, 41, was found guilty of three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to a minor, according to a news release Friday from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Online charging documents show that the abuse took place sometime in 2018, and Parsons was charged in December 2019. Parsons pleaded not guilty in January 2020.

On Wednesday, a jury found him guilty on all counts, according to online court records.

Parsons will next appear in court on May 14 for his sentencing hearing before Ada County District Judge Samuel Hoagland. Parsons could get life in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for the lewd conduct charge.

As of Friday, Parsons remains in the custody at the Ada County Jail, where he has been held in lieu of a $200,000 bond since his 2019 arrest.