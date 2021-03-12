Boise police searching for suspect who robbed store, assaulted employee early Friday

Police in Boise are searching for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint early Friday morning and assaulted an employee.

Just after midnight, Boise officers were sent to a business near the intersection of W. State Street and N. Horseshoe Bend Road after hearing reports of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

Officers were told that a suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at an employee before demanding money. The suspect also hit an employee with another object, which caused minor injuries.

The suspect later fled the store, and police believe the man ran north of State Street along Utahna Road.

The robbery suspect is described as in his early 20s, with a thin build, and is around 5 feet 7 inches tall. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, a maroon backpack and black and white shoes. He also had a white or gray rag hanging from his left front pocket, and was wearing yellow sunglasses and a green mask.

Detectives with the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit are investigating the case.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this robbery, please contact Ada County Dispatch by calling 208-377-6790. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or leave a tip online at www.343COPS.com.