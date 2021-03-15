Warrant issued for Bundy’s arrest after he fails to appear in Ada court for trial

Ammon Bundy could soon be arrested again.

A bench warrant was issued for Bundy on Monday after he reportedly failed to appear in an Ada County court for a jury trial on two misdemeanor charges, according to online court records. A misdemeanor charge of failing to appear was added to Bundy’s court docket Monday morning.

The trial was slated to begin Monday, but with Bundy’s reported absence, the case is now pending.

Bundy was set to go to trial on two charges — trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers — in connection with the first of his two arrests at the Idaho Statehouse in August as the Legislature met for a special session.

An Emmett resident, Bundy is known for his anti-government views and for the 2016 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon that left one dead.

Court records show Bundy’s other case regarding his Capitol arrests was dismissed during a status conference Thursday. Those charges consisted of the same misdemeanor charges, trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers. That case was filed after his second arrest at the Statehouse, where Idaho State Police troopers were seen carrying him out of the Senate Gallery.

Bundy was banned on Aug. 26 from the Capitol for a year. He again caused a stir after a high school football game in Caldwell was shut down after he refused to wear a mask.

This story will be updated when more information is available.