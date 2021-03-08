3 arrested after Caldwell robbery. Police say the suspects planned another

Idaho police arrested three people — two of them juveniles — in connection with the armed robbery of a Caldwell convenience store and gas station.

The three arrested were two 16-year-old boys from Nampa and Krystine Lopez, 20, of Caldwell, according to a news release Monday from the Caldwell Police Department. Police did not name the two juveniles. The teens are charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, while Lopez is charged with harboring a felony fugitive.

The two juveniles allegedly robbed the Jacksons gas station in the 2400 block of South Montana Avenue on Thursday in Caldwell. Police said in a previous news release that a suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then entered a dark-colored passenger car that was parked nearby.

On Monday, police said the two juveniles conspired to rob a Maverik convenience store and gas station near 10th Avenue and Ustick Road in Caldwell roughly an hour before the Jacksons robbery. However, that robbery was “interrupted” before the attempt, authorities said.

Caldwell police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the three on Sunday at a home in the 2000 block of College Avenue.

As of Monday, both juveniles were in the custody of the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center. Lopez was being held at the Canyon County jail.