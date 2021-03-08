Idaho man jailed, facing murder charge after fatal shooting in Nampa

One person is dead and an Idaho man is in jail after a shooting Saturday morning in Nampa.

Ronald Robert Carpenter, 76, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 16000 block of Portner Road in Nampa after hearing reports of a man with a gun and gunshots being fired. When deputies arrived they found a 56-year-old man dead outside of the home. The deceased man was not identified by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies allege that the shooter was Carpenter, who is a resident of Caldwell. Investigators believe Carpenter and the victim knew each other before the shooting.

Carpenter was booked into jail at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to jail booking reports. As of Monday morning, online court records did not list an initial court appearance date for Carpenter.