Idaho police search for suspect after morning armed robbery in Caldwell

Idaho police searched Thursday for a man who reportedly robbed a Caldwell gas station.

Around 4:45 a.m., a suspect walked into a Jackson’s Convenience Store in the 2400 block of S. Montana Avenue in Caldwell and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department.

The suspect reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store, running north on South Montana Avenue. Police were able to obtain security footage from the area, and the suspect was reportedly seen after the robbery entering a dark-colored passenger car that was parked nearby.

Police believe the robbery suspect is a male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and a black and red hat with the logo of the Chicago Bulls basketball team.

If you or someone you know have information regarding this robbery, please contact CPD Detective Holmes at 208-455-4596. You can also call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Those with information can also leave anonymous tips with CrimeStoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (2677). You can also leave a tip online by going to www.343COPS.com.

