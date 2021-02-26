Ada coroner identifies 2-year-old who was killed; murder suspect remains in Boise jail

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a child who died at a Boise hospital earlier this week, leading to an Idaho man being charged with murder.

Authorities identified the toddler as 2-year-old Oliver Ashland, who was rushed to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center before he died at around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the coroner. Neither a manner nor cause of death was revealed as of Friday in the coroner’s news release, as those determinations will be made following additional tests.

Investigators have said the boy had “significant” injuries before he was taken to the hospital.

Garden City police arrested 30-year-old Aaron Jacoby Williams and he has been charged with first-degree murder in Oliver’s death. Williams remains in the Ada County Jail after a Tuesday court hearing; he is being held without bond.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Garden City and Boise police were sent to a health clinic after hearing reports of the child’s injuries. The child was unconscious and not breathing, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. Ada County Paramedics later rushed the child to the emergency room at St. Luke’s.

Police say the injuries took place at a home in Garden City, located in the 200 block of East 44th Street, and authorities allege that the child was in the care of Williams, the fiancee of the boy’s mother, at that time.

Williams’ next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for Thursday, March 4. If convicted, Williams could be sentenced to a term of up to life in prison or prosecutors could seek the death penalty.