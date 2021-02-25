Boise Police arrest suspect following hours-long standoff near Kirkwood Road

A standoff in Boise between Idaho police and a wanted suspect lasted throughout the night.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Boise police were called to the 6000 block of Kirkwood Road after hearing there was a suspect with an out-of-state warrant was in the area, according to tweets from the Boise Police Department.

Police closed West Kirkwood road for several hours while negotiating with the alleged suspect. People in the area were told to shelter in place, though police announced there was no threats to the public.

Officers worked through the night, and later took the reported suspect into custody, according to a BPD tweet published around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.