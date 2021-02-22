Boise man arrested in Montana, accused of sexual assault in Bozeman hotel room

An Idaho man is in a Montana jail after he was accused of sexual assault at a hotel in Bozeman.

Police arrested Masimba Irvine Ruwo, a Boise resident, on Friday on felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, according to a news release from the Bozeman Police Department.

Montana police say they were notified of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a Bozeman hotel, where a woman was forcibly pulled into a man’s room.

On Friday, Ruwo was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on the two felony charges, and he is being held in jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and information gathered by authorities suggest this could be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call Bozeman police Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951, or email jswanson@bozeman.net.

Finding support

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.