Boise police search for man who robbed store on Broadway, left on mountain bike

Police in Idaho are searching for a man who is suspected of robbing a Boise store Thursday morning.

At 7:25 a.m. Thursday, a man walked into a store in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue and robbed the store, according to a series of tweets from the Boise Police Department.

The suspect claimed to have a gun but did not brandish one during the robbery.

The man involved in the robbery is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with a stocky build. He had facial hair that could be seen under his mask, and police say he left the store on a blue mountain bike.

Police say to call 911 if you see him. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or going online to www.343COPS.com.