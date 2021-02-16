Officers kill person in Rexburg in fourth East Idaho police shooting in a week

Police responded Monday night to an apartment complex in Rexburg on a report of an unwanted subject, made contact with the suspect and fired shots, killing a 50-year-old man, police said. Provided by East Idaho News

A person is dead after a police shooting Monday, the fourth fatal officer-involved-shooting in eastern Idaho over the past week.

Rexburg police were called to an apartment complex at 8:11 p.m. on a report of an unwanted subject, according to Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen. Neighbors say the incident unfolded at North Brenchley Apartments at 430 South 3rd West.

“Two officers made contact with the subject and shortly after shots were fired,” Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s unclear what led up to the shots being fired. The subject, a 50-year-old Rexburg resident, was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, which consists of detectives from different eastern Idaho law enforcement agencies.

The three earlier shootings were:

▪ On Monday, Feb. 8, an Idaho Falls man was killed after being shot by an Idaho Falls police officer in his backyard as officers searched for a suspect.

▪ On Saturday, Feb. 13, a man was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello who were searching for Richard “Rocky” Iverson, an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted for lewd conduct with a minor. Iverson was later taken into custody.

▪ On Sunday, Feb. 14, a man was killed in Bingham County after a standoff with deputies that lasted hours.