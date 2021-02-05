Police arrest Oregon man in Jan. 1 car crash near Caldwell that killed Idahoan

Idaho State Police arrested an Oregon man on felony charges Thursday in connection with a fatal car crash on New Year’s Day near Caldwell.

Kaleb Torres, a 25-year-old Nyssa, Oregon resident, was booked into the Canyon County jail on felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI, according to a news release from ISP.

Torres’ charges stem from a wrong-way car crash that killed 19-year-old Reed Thulander, a resident of Cambridge.

Police say that Torres was driving east in an SUV in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when he struck an oncoming sedan with four people inside. Thulander, a passenger in the sedan, died at the scene. Another passenger in the sedan was taken to a Boise hospital via ambulance for treatment.

Torres, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken via ambulance to a Nampa hospital.

The crash blocked westbound traffic on I-84 for over three hours, according to ISP.

Online court records do not show when Torres is scheduled for an initial appearance in a Canyon County court.