Ada County coroner identifies 2 Idahoans found dead in apparent murder/suicide

File photo

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder/suicide outside a home near the Pleasant Valley and Kuna-Mora roads intersection on Monday night.

Denise Morris, 50, and Russell Morris Jr., 51, both of Kuna, were declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Each died of a gunshot wound.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is still investigating the shooting, which occurred outside of the home in the 16000 block of south Vista Avenue. Detectives said there was evidence that the man and woman had an argument just prior to the shooting, sometime after 8 p.m. Monday.

The bodies were spotted by a bus driver Tuesday morning, and authorities then responded.