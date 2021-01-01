Wrong-way driver kills teen passenger in oncoming car in early morning crash in Caldwell

Police lights.

A wrong-way driver struck and killed a 19-year-old passenger in an oncoming car early Friday morning on Interstate 84 near mile post 32 in Caldwell, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

At about 2:27 a.m., 24-year-old Kaleb Torres, of Caldwell, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate., according to police.

Torres, driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia, struck a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Nicholas White, 19, of New Plymouth. The Focus had three passengers: Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, Kenzie White, 21, of New Plymouth, and Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan, Oregon.

Thulander died at the scene, police said.

Currey was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torres was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Their conditions are unknown.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Police did not specify if charges were being considered in the incident.