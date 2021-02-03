Garden City man sentenced to prison after firing gun that nearly hit an Idaho child

A Garden City man will spend at least the next several years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a gun into an Idaho home.

Juan Flores-Ramirez, 43, was sentenced Monday to serve up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a felony aggravated assault charge and an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony. Flores-Ramirez was initially charged with a slew of other crimes, including felony kidnapping, stalking and intimidating a witness, but those charges were later dropped.

Flores-Ramirez was arrested in May 2020 after he went to the victim’s home despite having a protective order in place. Police say the 43-year-old threatened the victim with a gun and fired one gunshot in the home. The bullet nearly hit a sleeping child, though the child was uninjured.

Flores-Ramirez pleaded guilty to the assault charge and enhancement in November, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors asked for a 20-year prison sentence with a minimum of 10 years before parole eligibility.

Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Flores-Ramirez to a prison term of 15 years, but he will be eligible for parole after five years. Flores-Ramirez was also ordered not to have contact with the victim for 15 years.

“I want to say thank you for the victims’ bravery in this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a news release. “Thank you also to the Boise Police Department for their thorough investigation.”

Need help?

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

Anyone in need of help or who believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).