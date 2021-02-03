‘Really intense’: Boise shelter saw big rise in domestic violence hotline calls in 2020

While the coronavirus case count grew and public officials debated the wearing of facial coverings, a longtime problem worsened during the pandemic.

The amount of domestic violence reporting in 2020, compared to 2019, saw a steep increase. The Women’s and Children’s Alliance saw an 84% spike in domestic violence-related hotline calls and a 57% increase in all hotline calls. The number of 911 calls related to domestic violence also increased in 2020, though at a much smaller rate.

The WCA received 1,216 domestic violence-related hotline calls in 2019, but in 2020 that number skyrocketed to 2,241.

Calls to the hotline are not always connected to criminal charges; sometimes they are survivors seeking advice, resources and other kinds of help.

WCA spokesperson Chris Davis said the pandemic has only added stress in homes that already had an unhealthy dynamic, exacerbating problems.

The number of victims in need of a “safe bed night,” meaning people who need safe shelter, also increased in 2020. In 2019, WCA provided 10,871 safe bed nights. In 2020, that rose to 11,396.

WCA also saw 17 emergency intakes into its secure domestic violence shelter in 2020, compared to just four in 2019, which is about the average number. An emergency intake is needed when the lethality of a domestic situation is very high, such as when an abuser attempts to strangle a victim or uses a weapon.

The data show “there’s traumatic things happening” across Ada County, Davis said.

911 calls and prosecution

The number of 911 calls related to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse increased in 2020 in Ada County.

There were 5,289 calls to 911 related to domestic abuse, sexual assault and child abuse in Ada in 2019. In 2020, there were 5,529, an addition of 240 calls to 911 on those subjects, according to WCA.

Of the 2020 calls, there was more than a 4% increase in domestic violence calls, a 1.33% increase in sexual assault calls and an 11.4% increase in child abuse calls.

“Things are really intense,” Davis said. “The danger level seems to be really heightened for people.”

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office reported filing more felony domestic violence charges in 2020 than it did in 2019. The county saw fewer misdemeanor cases, according to prosecutors.

In 2020, Ada County prosecutors had 290 felony domestic violence cases and 158 felony attempted strangulation cases. In 2019, those numbers were 242 for domestic violence and 175 for attempted strangulation.

How to help

The isolation of the pandemic can create opportunities for abusers to further separate victims from outsiders who otherwise might be able to help.

“If you haven’t heard from someone in awhile, I would encourage people to reach out,” Davis said. “Keep reaching out. Let people know that you care.”

She said it is more imperative and crucial to be that resource for people, now that so many are working from home and quarantining away from friends, family and colleagues.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline outlines that some abusers may feel more justified during the pandemic when isolating a partner. Travel restrictions and health issues also make it especially hard during the pandemic for a victim to leave an abuser.

Finding support

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or online at www.thehotline.org.