Crime

2 dead after shooting outside Ada County home near Kuna Mora, Pleasant Valley roads

Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to south of Boise and east of Kuna.

Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office were notified Tuesday morning of a shooting that took place outside a home near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Kuna Mora roads, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found a man and woman dead earlier in the morning. The sheriff’s office said it did not believe there was an ongoing threat to public safety.

It was not immediately clear what circumstances led to the shooting, and the two deceased people were not identified by law enforcement. Typically the Ada County Coroner’s Office identifies shooting victims.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service