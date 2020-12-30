Idaho man arrested, accused of murder after early-morning shooting in Boise kills 1

Boise police arrested a 21-year-old man after an early Wednesday morning shooting left a man dead.

Devon Arnold, a Nampa resident, was booked into the Ada County jail on Wednesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to jail booking reports.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to the area of Fairview Avenue and Cloverfield Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. When officers arrived, they found an adult male who was shot in a parking lot near Cloverfield Road and Dawn Place.

Ada County Paramedics rushed the man to a local hospital, but he later died. The man’s name was not made public by law enforcement or the Ada County Coroner’s Office as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators later learned that the victim was with a group of friends in an apartment when the alleged suspect, Arnold, arrived. Police say that evidence obtained at the scene indicated the victim left the residence to check on a friend when he was shot in the parking lot.

Police say Arnold remained at the scene and was later taken into custody after an investigation by the BPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Jail booking records show Arnold was still in police custody as of Wednesday morning. He has yet to have an initial court hearing scheduled, according to Idaho court records.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing as of Wednesday morning.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information on the shooting to come forward. Witnesses should call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790 to speak with police. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), or you can leave tips online at www.343COPS.com and on the “P3 Tips” app on your smartphone.