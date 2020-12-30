Meridian police searching for man accused of robbing the Walmart on Ten Mile Road

Idaho police are searching for the man who reportedly robbed a Walmart in Meridian on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to the Walmart at 5001 North Ten Mile Road after hearing reports of an armed robbery, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

Officers later learned that a man walked into the Walmart and told a cashier he had a gun. The man was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area in a white, four-door vehicle, police say.

He was described as a white man in his late 20s, and police say he was wearing a dark green jacket and beige mask during the reported robbery.

Meridian police encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact law enforcement. To leave a tip, call the Meridian Police Department at 208-377-6790, and anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.