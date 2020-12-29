Canyon Coroner’s Office identifies Idaho man stabbed to death in Nampa early Sunday

A Nampa resident stabbed to death over the weekend has been named by local authorities.

Jossue Antonio Garcia, 28, was identified as the man who died after he was stabbed early Sunday morning, according to the Canyon County Coroner’s Office. As of Tuesday, the coroner’s office had yet to make a ruling on Garcia’s cause or manner of death, as those rulings would be made official once toxicology reports are finalized.

Nampa police were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of Ruby Court around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after hearing reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Garcia with multiple stab wounds, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police also found another injured man, who was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The same day, police arrested 21-year-old Juanito Rodriguez for allegedly stabbing Garcia.

One criminal count was filed Monday, according to court records, as prosecutors charged Rodriguez with a felony count of aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon or instrument.

Rodriguez appeared for a video arraignment hearing Monday afternoon in a Canyon County court. He was appointed a public defender, and his bond was set for $1 million.

His next court appearance is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, Rodriguez was still in the custody of the Canyon County jail.

Nampa police want to speak with those who witnessed the crime, and encourage anyone with information to email the Nampa Police Department at NPDcrimetips@cityofnampa.us or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.