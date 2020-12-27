Idaho man arrested after early-morning stabbing that left one dead

A 28-year-old man died along a Nampa street early Sunday after a fight and stabbing, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1500 block of Ruby Court shortly after 12:45 a.m. and said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He has not been publicly identified.

Police said another man was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. That man also has not been publicly identified.

Juanito J. Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and ask that anyone else with information contact the Nampa Police Department at NPDcrimetips@cityofnampa.us or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.