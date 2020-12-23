Boise Police seek help finding 63-year-old man who was last seen Saturday

Rodney, 63

The Boise Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 63-year-old man whose family has reported him missing.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, police said that Rodney was last seen on Saturday, and his family and officers are concerned for his well-being because of the man’s health issues.

Rodney was last seen in the area of Owyhee Street and Overland Road at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was driving a black Isuzu pickup truck, but it’s not known where he was headed. Rodney is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS (2677), or go to www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.