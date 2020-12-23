Idaho man arrested, accused of robbing Garden City business with weapon

Police in Garden City arrested a 23-year-old Idaho man following an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Brenden Joe Hayes, a Garden City resident, was booked into the Ada County jail on one count of felony robbery, according to a Garden City Police Department news release and jail booking records.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that took place in the 3700 block of Chinden Boulevard. Police were told that a man walked into a business, showed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. Police did not disclose the name of the business.

The victim gave police a description of the suspect and the direction of where he could have gone. Police were able to track down Hayes, whom they believe to be the robber.

Hayes was booked into the Ada County jail around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, where he remained in custody as of Wednesday morning.

According to Garden City police, Hayes is expected to be arraigned in an Ada County court on Thursday afternoon.