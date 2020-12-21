Idaho man who stabbed Nampa police officer before being fatally shot is identified

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force said Monday that three Nampa Police officers were at the scene of an incident after a traffic stop last Friday that resulted in the fatal shooting of a man who stabbed one of the officers.

Leonel Salinas, 34, of Nampa, was identified in a press release Monday as the man who stabbed an officer in the face after police pulled over a vehicle at 204 11th Ave. North in Nampa. Salinas was the passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant — CPD is leading the task force investigation — said that officers asked Salinas whether he had any weapons, and he replied that he had a knife. He was reaching around in his clothing, around his waist, despite being told not to, and when officers went to place Salinas under arrest, he fought with them, the release said.

Officers said they could see the knife in Salinas’ hand, and he was able to stab one of them, according to the release. As he tried to stab a second officer, he was shot. Officers performed first aid on Salinas, but he died at the scene, the release said.

It did not indicate how many times Salinas was shot.

The three Nampa officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the release said. The one who was stabbed has six years of experience, and was treated and released at a local hospital for a puncture wound to the cheek. The officer who fired his weapon has two years of experience, according to the release, and a 17-year police veteran was on hand to assist.

The task force investigation is ongoing, the release said.