Man fatally shot by Nampa police, officer injured during traffic stop Friday in Idaho

Nampa Police said Friday that a man was fatally shot by a police officer after a traffic stop at 3:07 p.m. in the area of 11th Avenue North and 2nd Street North.

“During the course of the traffic stop a Nampa officer sustained injuries,” according to a Nampa Police Department news release. “We know that at least one officer fired his duty weapon, striking the adult male.”

Police said in the release that “medical aid was rendered” at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead. They did not say what caused the traffic stop to escalate or what caused the officer’s injuries.

Police also did not immediately disclose the name of the deceased or the names of the officers involved in the incident. The injured officer injured was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

The area outside of the Family Dollar store at 204 11th Ave. N. in Nampa was surrounded by police crime scene tape Friday evening, according to Idaho News 6.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force was called to investigate, and the Caldwell Police Department will lead the investigation.

Nampa Police said no further information is expected to be released Friday night.