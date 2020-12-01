Truck strikes 2 girls on Nampa road, killing one and sending the other to hospital

Two of three juvenile girls crossing Midland Boulevard in Nampa on Tuesday afternoon were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup, an accident that killed one and sent the other to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Nampa Police Department said in a news release that at 4:12 p.m., officers responded to Midland and Roosevelt Avenue, where they learned that the truck was turning south onto Midland from W. Roosevelt when it hit two of the girls. The truck’s driver, a 23-year-old Nampa man, remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to the release.

Nampa Police officials said that the crash investigation is ongoing and that no further details would be released yet.

None of the people involved have been identified.