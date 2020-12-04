Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Boise police search for suspect after robbery reported at Fairview Avenue business

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business in Boise on Friday.

Just before 11 a.m., Boise police were alerted to a robbery in the 6400 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

A man reportedly walked into the business and claimed to have a weapon. He left with an unknown amount of money, and police set up a perimeter to search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 55-60. He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a red baseball cap with yellow writing on it, a dark blue jacket, gray sweatpants, brown shoes and a light blue medical mask.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the suspect, call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be reported at www.343COPS.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service