Boise police search for suspect after robbery reported at Fairview Avenue business

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a business in Boise on Friday.

Just before 11 a.m., Boise police were alerted to a robbery in the 6400 block of West Fairview Avenue, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

A man reportedly walked into the business and claimed to have a weapon. He left with an unknown amount of money, and police set up a perimeter to search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 55-60. He is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a red baseball cap with yellow writing on it, a dark blue jacket, gray sweatpants, brown shoes and a light blue medical mask.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the suspect, call Ada County dispatchers at 208-377-6790 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be reported at www.343COPS.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

