Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

One person arrested after police report gunshots near Meridian home

Police have one person in custody after gunshots were reportedly fired Monday afternoon near a home in Meridian.

Officers reported the gunshots at around 12:45 p.m. while approaching a home on North Amethyst Avenue, according to Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department. Officers were first dispatched to the home on a vandalism call.

A SWAT team was sent to the area shortly after the gunshots were reported, Galbreaith said. The subject was reportedly barricaded in a home when SWAT was dispatched.

However, the SWAT team was not used, as police at the scene took the suspect into custody. The circumstances surrounding the gunshots and arrest were not made known as of 2 p.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service