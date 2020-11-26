Police shoot, injure woman who reportedly fled DUI stop, struck Meridian officer with car

Meridian police reportedly shot and injured a woman on Wednesday night after she allegedly struck an officer with her vehicle during a DUI stop before leading police on a vehicle chase, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a driver who was potentially under the influence. They stopped 43-year-old Michele Green near Locust Grove Road and Chinden Boulevard. Officers boxed in Green’s black SUV with their vehicles when she refused to comply with the traffic stop. Green then struck a police officer with her vehicle in an attempt to flee. Two officers shot at Green, who fled the scene in her vehicle.

She drove south on Locust Grove, avoiding police maneuvers to stop her vehicle. Near Cougar Creek, police used a spike strip to damage Green’s tires, and the pursuit ended when an officer rammed Green’s vehicle near Locust Grove Road and East Loop Lane. When police stopped Green, they found she had been shot in the arm during the earlier encounter.

Green and the officer she reportedly struck with her vehicle were treated at a local hospital. The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was treated for multiple injuries and released. Green was also released from the hospital and booked into the Ada County Jail on two misdemeanors, driving under the influence and resisting arrest, as well as two felonies, attempting to flee police in a motor vehicle and assault on a police officer. Green remained in jail Thursday morning.

The Boise Police Department is leading a Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the shooting.

