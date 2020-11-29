Idaho Statesman Logo
Idaho man arrested following alleged hit and run, police chase Saturday night

Officials arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday night after he reportedly fled the scene of a car crash, leading policy on a pursuit before crashing into a fence.

In a news release, the Nampa Police Department said officers tried to Juan Echevarria around Northside and Broadmore boulevards as a possible suspect in an earlier hit-and-run car crash. Echevarria reportedly fled police, leading them through Nampa and into Caldwell. He then crashed into a fence in Caldwell, left his vehicle and tried to flee police on foot.

Police arrested Echevarria and charged him with driving under the influence, striking an unattended vehicle, resisting arrest and eluding police.

