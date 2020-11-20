Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Meridian police arrest 4 Idaho residents in Thursday prostitution sting

Police in Meridian arrested four people during a prostitution sting on Thursday.

Leon Guevaro, 46; Luis Ramirez, 36; and Ryan Boring, 35, were each arrested on one misdemeanor count of soliciting a prostitute. The three men are residents of Caldwell, Nampa and Boise, respectively. Guevaro also was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested a 32-year-old Amber Lindford on one misdemeanor count of prostitution.

Members of the Meridian Police Department conducted the sting in the 1800 block of S. Silverstone Way on Thursday, according to a news release from the department. Homeland Security and the Idaho State Police Fusion Center partnered with the department.

The four people arrested during the sting were booked into the Ada County Jail.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl
Jacob Scholl is a breaking news reporter for the Idaho Statesman. Before starting at the Statesman in March 2020, Jacob worked for newspapers in Missouri and Utah. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service