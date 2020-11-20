Meridian police arrest 4 Idaho residents in Thursday prostitution sting

Police in Meridian arrested four people during a prostitution sting on Thursday.

Leon Guevaro, 46; Luis Ramirez, 36; and Ryan Boring, 35, were each arrested on one misdemeanor count of soliciting a prostitute. The three men are residents of Caldwell, Nampa and Boise, respectively. Guevaro also was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested a 32-year-old Amber Lindford on one misdemeanor count of prostitution.

Members of the Meridian Police Department conducted the sting in the 1800 block of S. Silverstone Way on Thursday, according to a news release from the department. Homeland Security and the Idaho State Police Fusion Center partnered with the department.

The four people arrested during the sting were booked into the Ada County Jail.

