Ada Coroner releases name of dead Washington man shot in Boise hotel last month

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed last month in Boise.

Gamaliel Nava Garzon, 42, of Kennewick, Washington, died in the emergency room of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after he was shot inside a La Quinta Inn and Suites in Boise, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Police were called to the hotel in the 7000 block of Emerald Street and found Garzon before taking him to the hospital.

Hospital staffers attempted life-saving measures, but Garzon was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30. He died from a single gunshot wound, and the death was ruled a homicide.

After Garzon’s death, Idaho police arrested Eava June-McCarthy, 18, of Nampa, on accusations of second-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Boise detectives believe that June-McCarthy and Garzon knew each other.

June-McCarthy’s preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 20 in Boise. She has yet to enter a plea to either of her charges.

As of Friday, June-McCarthy was still in the custody of the Ada County jail on $2 million bail.