Idaho man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Nampa that killed Boise woman

Nampa police arrested an Idaho man whom they believe to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash from earlier this month.

Karl Kukuchka, a 56-year-old Nampa resident, was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Canyon County jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

Kukuchka is accused of hitting 68-year-old Barbara Alexander, a Boise resident, with his car on 11th Avenue South around 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. Alexander later died from her injuries Nov. 15 at a Boise hospital.

According to a news release from the Nampa Police Department, a motorist called police after seeing a car that matched a vehicle description given to the public — a silver Dodge Caliber with damage to the passenger side and missing the passenger side mirror.

Nampa Police Department

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police later found the car and stopped Kukuchka near Caldwell Avenue and Florida Avenue. He was later taken into custody and booked into the county jail.

Nampa police thanked the public for circulating the suspect vehicle information and specifically the person who reported the vehicle to police.

Online court records show Kukuchka has a record of driving offenses, including a DUI in 2005. He has been convicted of misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving charges in 2010 and 2005.

Court records do not show an initial appearance date in court set for Kukuchka as of Wednesday morning.