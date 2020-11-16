Idaho Statesman Logo
Nampa hit-and-run now a homicide case after Idaho woman struck dies from injuries

What started as a hit-and-run in Nampa earlier this month is now a homicide investigation.

The Nampa Police Department is continuing to search for the driver of a silver or gray Dodge Caliber that hit an Idaho woman around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5 on 11th Avenue South in Nampa.

Police say the woman hit by the car died over the weekend as a result of her injuries. The department identified her as Barbara Alexander, a 68-year-old Boise resident.

After hitting Alexander, the car drove north on 12th Avenue South, then westbound on 2nd Street South to Caldwell Boulevard. Police say the car is missing the passenger side mirror and likely has damage to the passenger-side front fender.

Anyone with information or video from the crash or the area is encouraged to contact members of the Nampa Police Department. To give police information, call Officer Angela Phillips at 208-468-5310, Detective Chad Benson at 208-468-5584, Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677). You can leave an online tip by going to 343COPS.com.

